Roblox Stock Gains 31% in 6 Months: Is Holding Still the Right Move?

Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX has gained 30.8% over the past six months. This performance stands in sharp contrast to the Zacks Gaming industry’s decline of 10.8% during the same period. The stock has also fared better than the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500, which has fallen 6.5% and 11.4%, respectively, highlighting Roblox's relative strength.



As of Friday, the stock closed at $52.96, below its 52-week high of $75.74 but well above its 52-week low of $29.55. In the past six months, RBLX has outperformed industry players like GDEV Inc. GDEV, Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL and Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT. During the said time frame, shares of GDEV, ACEL and FLUT have declined 70.6%, 16.5% and 12.6%, respectively.

RBLX Stock’s Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Acting in Favor of Roblox

Roblox is witnessing steady growth, driven by a rise in average daily active users (DAUs) across all regions and higher net bookings. In 2024, bookings increased 24 % year over year to $4,369.1 million. This upside was backed by a rise in the average number of daily unique paying users, which grew to approximately 1040,000 from 852,000 in 2023.



The company’s strategic investments and initiatives enhance its position in the market. Improvements in app stability, faster launch times, lower crash rates, and better frame rates have supported higher engagement and increased spending. In addition, changes to the platform’s economy, such as dynamic price floors and price optimization tools, have contributed to growth in bookings per DAU, per hour and per payer in 2024 compared to the previous year. The positive trends reflect an optimistic outlook for the company's prospects.



RBLX is making notable advancements in the advertising and shopping sector, showcasing various innovative initiatives and partnerships. On April 1, 2025, Roblox partnered with Google to expand its immersive advertising formats, including Rewarded Video ads. The partnership is expected to help the company scale its ad offerings by reaching more brands and agencies. RBLX also added measurement support through partners like Cint, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, Kantar and Nielsen.



Owing to strong growth in bookings and user engagement, the company expects 2025 revenue to range between $4,245 million and $4,345 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 18% to 21%. Bookings are projected between $5,200 million and $5,300 million, marking growth of 19-21%.



Growth in the first half of 2025 is expected to be higher, given the strong comparison base in the third quarter of 2024. The company is working on several initiatives aimed at supporting booking growth in the second half while focusing on improving margins and increasing returns for the developer community.

What May Pull Back RBLX Stock?

Despite growth in user activity and bookings, profitability remains concerning for the company. RBLX reported a net loss of $940.6 million in 2024. Higher spending on research and development, as well as marketing, continues to impact margins. For 2025, the company expects the net loss to widen between $1,070 million and $995 million.

Technical Indicators for Roblox: Mixed Signals



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating solid long-term momentum. However, it is below its 50-day SMA, reflecting near-term volatility.

RBLX Stock Trades at a Premium

As Roblox has outperformed the industry in the past six months, its valuation looks a bit stretched compared with the industry average. RBLX is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 5.99X, higher than the industry’s average of 2.33X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold Roblox’s Stock for Now

Roblox continues to show strength in user engagement and bookings, supported by platform improvements and strategic partnerships. The rise in daily active users and payer growth reflects strong demand, while updates to the platform’s economy and better app performance have contributed to higher spending.



At the same time, widening losses, and elevated R&D and marketing expenses remain key concerns. The stock also trades at a premium valuation, which may limit near-term upside. Given the mixed setup, retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in your portfolio appears appropriate. Investors can track how the company manages costs and sustains growth going forward. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

