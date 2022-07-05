Roblox Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In this video, I will be talking about Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). I'm going to go over its Q1 earnings report as well as the May report, which was a bit disappointing, and some analyst notes.

There are more people on the platform today than last year, which is a positive sign since most of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. But growth is slowing down and bookings have decreased year over year significantly.

There are now more users over the age of 13 than under.

The company is growing into new markets that are less monetized and use foreign currency, which is why bookings decreased.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 1, 2022. The video was published on July 5, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.