Roblox Slips 8% As Quarterly Results Fall Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of video game developer Roblox Corporation (RBLX) are falling more than 8% Wednesday morning after the company's third-quarter results missed analysts' view.

Loss in the third quarter widened to $297.8 million or $0.50 per share from $74 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Quarterly revenue increased 2% year-on-year to $517.7 million.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $686.27 million for the quarter.

The company said in the third quarter its estimated paying user life changed from 25 months to 28 months. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue as of June 30, 2022, the change resulted in a decrease in revenue of $111.0 million for the latest quarter.

RBLX, currently at $35.96, has traded in the range of $21.65-$141.60 in the last 1 year.

