Roblox Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Roblox Corporation RBLX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.



RBLX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 20.5%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of RBLX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter loss is currently pegged at 33 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 41 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pinned at nearly $1.59 billion. The metric implies an increase of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Roblox’s Q2 Results

Roblox's second-quarter 2026 top line is likely to have benefited from sustained user spending and healthy engagement across its platform. Management noted that monetization and retention remained resilient despite softer new-user additions, indicating that existing users continued to spend at solid levels.



A larger base of monthly unique payers, stronger engagement across a wider range of experiences beyond the top 10 games and improving content diversity might also have supported bookings. In addition, robust user growth in international markets, particularly Japan and India, along with steady expansion in the United States and Canada, is likely to have provided an additional boost to revenues.



Revenue growth might also have been supported by Roblox's continued investments in platform innovation and creator tools. The rollout of AI-powered development capabilities, enhancements to game discovery that prioritize long-term engagement, and new communication features such as Global Chat and integrated party chat were designed to improve the user experience. At the same time, initiatives aimed at attracting higher-spending adult users, including enhanced creator incentives for 18+ experiences and partnerships with established game studios, are expected to have contributed to stronger monetization during the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Daily Active Users is currently pegged at approximately 128.2 million, up from 111.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, hours engaged are expected to come in at 33.2 billion, compared with 27.4 billion in the prior-year period.



Profitability is likely to have been pressured by elevated investment spending and lower operating leverage. Management indicated that slower growth in bookings would reduce fixed-cost absorption, while increased investments in proprietary AI capabilities, cloud infrastructure and higher DevEx payouts for qualifying 18+ creators are expected to have weighed on margins. Although these initiatives are intended to strengthen Roblox's long-term growth prospects, they are likely to have constrained bottom-line performance in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says About RBLX Stock

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Roblox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Roblox’s Earnings ESP: Roblox has an Earnings ESP of +1.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Roblox’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Roblox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Roblox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Roblox Corporation Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Life Time Group is expected to register a 21.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. LTH reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.9%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 15.5%. Marriott reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.5%.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CNK’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 57.1%. Cinemark reported lower-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average miss being negative 20.4%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.