Roblox sees revenue doubling in first quarter

March 2 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp expects its revenue to double year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, the company said on Tuesday, ahead of a highly-anticipated stock market debut later this month.

The company sees first-quarter revenue to be between $320 million and $335 million, up 98% to 107% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

