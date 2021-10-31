Roblox Says Identified Underlying Internal Cause Of Outage

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp.'s (RBLX) online gaming platform has been down for nearly two days due to technical issues. The company said Saturday that it has identified an underlying internal cause of the outage, which started on Thursday.

The company said it is in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.

The outage coincided with the opening of a virtual Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant on Roblox, where the fast-food chain was reportedly set to offer $1 million in free burritos and other items, creating a surge in usage over the weekend. Roblox stated that the outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that allows its users to program games and play games created by its users.

