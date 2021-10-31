Markets
RBLX

Roblox Says Identified Underlying Internal Cause Of Outage

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roblox Corp.'s (RBLX) online gaming platform has been down for nearly two days due to technical issues. The company said Saturday that it has identified an underlying internal cause of the outage, which started on Thursday.

The company said it is in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.

The outage coincided with the opening of a virtual Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant on Roblox, where the fast-food chain was reportedly set to offer $1 million in free burritos and other items, creating a surge in usage over the weekend. Roblox stated that the outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that allows its users to program games and play games created by its users.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular