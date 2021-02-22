Roblox revives plans to go public

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Video game platform Roblox Corp RBLX.N revived plans to go public and said it expects its shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The company had postponed plans to go public through a direct listing because of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's scrutiny of how it recognizes revenue in its finances, Reuters reported in January.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.