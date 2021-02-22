US Markets
Roblox revives plans to go public

Video game platform Roblox Corp revived plans to go public and said it expects its shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The company had postponed plans to go public through a direct listing because of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's scrutiny of how it recognizes revenue in its finances, Reuters reported in January.

