Roblox reveals bookings jump in first post-debut report

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Roblox Corp reported a 161% rise in quarterly bookings on Monday in its first earnings report since a blockbuster debut, as the U.S. gaming company benefited from a surge in spending by kids stuck at home due to the pandemic.

The company, famous for its games "Jailbreak" and "MeepCity", posted bookings of $652.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $249.6 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

