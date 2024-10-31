News & Insights

Roblox Reports Strong Q3 2024 with Revenue Growth

October 31, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Roblox ( (RBLX) ) just unveiled an update.

Roblox Corporation announced a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 29% increase in revenue and a 34% rise in bookings compared to the previous year. The company’s daily active users reached a record 88.9 million, reflecting a 27% year-over-year growth, while hours engaged also surged by 29%. Despite a net loss, Roblox’s financial strategies, including free cash flow growth of 266%, indicate robust operational performance and promising future guidance, attracting attention from investors focused on platform expansion and innovation.

