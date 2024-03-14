Roblox (RBLX) Unveils Trailer of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Roblox RBLX recently unveiled the trailer of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on its platform. It is the first instance of a 2D trailer transforming into a 3D playable game on the platform. This interactive experience is like a 4D amusement park ride where viewers are transported into the world of the movie.



The viewers find themselves in a Roblox version of the Hollow Earth filled with giant monsters and must complete obstacle courses alongside characters like Suko, the Mini-Kong.



In the Godzilla x Kong Obby video game, players can earn special collectibles like Godzilla's tail and Kong's axe, which they can use as exclusive gear in Roblox. The developer of this game, The Gang, believes that this effort can set a new standard for movie promotions in the future.



Movie studios have had a tough year due to strikes and production delays. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is releasing during a slow period at the box office, with few hits in 2024 so far. This makes it even more important for studios to find creative ways to attract audiences.

Roblox Corporation Price and Consensus

Roblox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote

Recent Partnerships to Boost RBLX’s Daily Active Users

Roblox recently entered into a few prominent partnerships. The company collaborated with brands like Hugo Boss BOSSY, Max Mara and Mango.



Hugo Boss, a luxury fashion brand, has partnered with Roblox to connect with customers in a digital-first way. BOSSY is using RBLX to create virtual worlds where players can explore and try different outfits. The partnership expects this approach will help them connect with younger consumers and build loyalty.



The Italian fashion brand Max Mara launched the Max Mara Coats Adventure on Roblox. In this virtual world, inspired by Max Mara's expertise in fabrics and fashion, meadows are transformed into expanses of fabric and trees become giant spools. The adventure aims to increase brand awareness and engagement by allowing users to solve puzzles and interact with each other using their avatars in the digital universe.



Mango, a fashion company in Barcelona, Spain, launched a virtual store on Roblox to connect with its customers in the digital world. In the virtual store, called Mango's Outfit Shopping Mall, players can purchase digital clothing and products for their avatars. This fashion brand also plans to offer exclusive designs and special events to engage with players.



These partnerships are expected to boost the company’s daily active users (DAUs) and total hours engaged in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2024 DAUs is pegged at 81,479, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.1%. The consensus mark for total hours engaged is pegged at 71,287.8, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.8%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 11.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 2.5% growth due to tough competition in the metaverse from big players like Meta Platforms META and Microsoft MSFT. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Meta, the company behind creating huge virtual worlds in 3D, where people can keep their identities and records of transactions, is leading the way. It has chosen the European Union to focus on developing metaverse technology, aiming to create more job opportunities in Europe.



Microsoft is also playing a big role in building the Metaverse. It is improving AltspaceVR to make sure people stay safe while using this technology. MSFT is teaming up with Qualcomm to make a new kind of chip for augmented reality. This chip could make the Metaverse even better by adding new features.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.