Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Roblox RBLX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $888.49 million, indicating growth of 15.37% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line has increased by 7.8% in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at a loss of 55 cents per share.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

Roblox’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from consumer onboarding, developer growth and a year-over-year rise in user engagement.

Roblox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Roblox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Roblox Corporation Quote

In the third quarter of 2022, average daily active users were 58.8 million, up 24% year over year, driven by the overall increase in engagement on the Roblox platform and international growth.

In the third quarter of 2022, hours engaged were 13.4 billion, up 20% year over year. The to-be-reported quarter’s performance is expected to have benefited from the holiday season during Thanksgiving and the month of December.

Roblox has been committed to investing in the developer community, payment processing and infrastructure that would improve the overall efficiency of the platform to make it easy to use for users. The benefits of this are expected to drive the fourth-quarter results.

In addition, Roblox’s increasing partnerships with fashion brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and NARS have allowed the company to create digital fashion and immersive experiences for users, which could further aid growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Say

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Roblox has an Earnings ESP of -0.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Other Stocks to Consider

Per our model, Vipshop Holdings VIPS, Cisco Systems CSCO and Applied Materials AMAT also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Vipshop sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 20.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS’ fourth-quarter earnings stands at 50 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 22%. It is estimated to report revenues of $4.42 billion, which suggests a decline of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Cisco carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.66%. The company is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $13.43 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.



Applied Materials is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 16. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.42% at present. Applied Materials’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.89. Applied Materials’ quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 6.6% year over year to $6.69 billion.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Investment Research

