Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Roblox RBLX is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $766.71 million, indicating growth of 21.47% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus estimate for loss has remained steady at 42 cents in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 55.56% year over year.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing thrice, the average negative surprise being 21.29%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors to Note

Roblox’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from user and developer growth and strength in daily user engagement levels on the platform.



The company witnessed strong usage growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. Improvements in booking and daily active users (DAUs) were also recorded as customers spent more time on its games. This trend is likely to have continued and impacted the overall first-quarter 2023 performance as well.



In the last reported quarter, average DAUs were 58.8 million, up 19% year over year. The upside was driven by more than 70 experiences of more than a billion visits in 2022. Fourth-quarter 2022 witnessed the highest number of returning players, which contributed to an all-time high of 13.4 million players. Hours Engaged were 12.8 billion, up 18% year over year. Average Bookings per DAU was $15.29, down 2% year over year.



Roblox’s increasing penetration in user base between 9 years and 12 years holds promise. RBLX’s developer community’s focus on providing good content, featuring better visuals and effects, and continued market penetration are expected to drive first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Roblox has an Earnings ESP of -2.93% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

