Roblox (RBLX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $37.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 8.67% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roblox in its upcoming release. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $930.43 million, indicating a 20.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.10 per share and a revenue of $4.23 billion, indicating changes of -12.3% and +20.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Roblox holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.