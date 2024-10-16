Roblox (RBLX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Roblox (RBLX) reached $41.39, with a +1.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 10.89% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.02 billion, reflecting a 21.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, representing changes of +14.97% and +19.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 109, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

