Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Roblox (RBLX) was down 1.02% at $54.47. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 20.52% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roblox will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 17.07% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.59 billion, indicating a 10.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $7.48 billion, which would represent changes of +6.49% and +10.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.57% increase. As of now, Roblox holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.