Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -4.38%: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $55.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.38% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 32.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.34, reflecting a 17.07% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 10.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.45 per share and a revenue of $7.48 billion, representing changes of +5.84% and +10.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Roblox is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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