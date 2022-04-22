Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $34.35, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 31.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $644.27 million, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +5.15% and +6.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.