Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $26.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 11.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 104%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $858.53 million, up 11.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion, which would represent changes of -62.89% and +3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.