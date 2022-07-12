Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $38.22, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 45.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $636.61 million, down 4.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -7.22% and +1.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% higher. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

