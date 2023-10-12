Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $31.63, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Shares of the online gaming platform have appreciated by 14.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 8, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.52, indicating a 4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $827.85 million, indicating a 17.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.90 per share and a revenue of $3.43 billion, signifying shifts of -22.58% and +19.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Roblox presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

