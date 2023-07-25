Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves 0.28%: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $39.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $785.01 million, up 22.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.82 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion, which would represent changes of -17.42% and +19.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.