Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $46.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 14.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.79 million, up 21.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.84 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.71% and +18.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.