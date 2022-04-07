Roblox (RBLX) Stock Looks Oversold at These Levels

There are very few stocks whose chart better indicates what has happened in tech over the last six or seven months than Roblox (RBLX). Late last year, optimism abounded. The “end” of the pandemic seemed to be in sight and the economy was roaring. Growth and potential were everything, and the only risk people were aware of was the risk that they would miss out. And then things took a turn.

The Fed made it clear that even they had accepted that inflation might not be transitory and that rate hikes were coming; supply chain issues got worse, not better; Russia invaded Ukraine; crude hit $130 a barrel; and growth became a dirty word. Stocks that had soared, like RBLX, plummeted. However, just as there was evidence that the jump was overdone, so is the drop.

That belief rests largely on the chart and, admittedly, a couple of days ago, I wrote a piece here on why chart analysis could be misleading and sometimes dangerous for investors. In it, I talked about the dangers of placing too much faith in complex chart patterns there, and I hold by that.

But there is one way in which charts can and should be used by everyone: To give an overall impression of the sentiment around a stock at any given time. The chart for RBLX certainly does that:

The stock got close to $80 just a couple of days after its IPO in March of 2021, then settled into a range that basically held until November of that year, when it took off. The perception of Roblox changed from a kind of tech-driven toy company to that of a player in the metaverse.

Earlier this year, as the general economic picture soured for all the reasons above, others began to question the potential of the metaverse, too. “Metaverse” became almost as much of a swear word as “potential” and “growth,” so stocks that had climbed based on their potential for growth within the metaverse had a triple whammy against them, and most collapsed.

In the case of RBLX, though, the stock fell back to around 40% below where it had quite happily traded before the spike, which makes very little sense. In part, what happened is that as Roblox became more cautious about their immediate future given the macro environment, analysts have swung from overly optimistic to overly pessimistic. Revenue growth predictions now average 1.1% a year for the next five years after 83.5% in their first year as a public company. That assumes that their gaming business will dry up completely, and that none of the investments made at Roblox in diversifying away from their core will pay off. That could be what happens, but is it likely?

Of course not. Even if "metaverse" is more buzzword than business opportunity, the fact remains that interconnected online services and platforms have value, and the potential to unlock that should have its own value reflected in the prices of stocks that have the technology and know-how to unleash it. If you look at the chart RBLX, it seems that the $70-90 dollar range that it traded in from July to November was its “neutral” price before its exaggerated moves. Just getting back to the bottom of that neutral range would equate to a rise of over 55% from current levels, and that is probably a more realistic price.

Buying RBLX is still a risky play in some ways. Sentiment rather than logic drove it higher and lower, and buying here assumes that logic will win out eventually, but there is no guarantee when that will happen. Still, with that 55% upside and a logical stop-loss level just below the $36.04 low representing a potential downside of 20%, the odds are favorable enough to make a bet on logic here look like a decent one.

