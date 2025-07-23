Roblox (RBLX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $118.63, demonstrating a -1.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.61%.

Shares of the online gaming platform witnessed a gain of 14.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.9%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, down 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.23 billion, showing a 28.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +5.56% and +24.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher within the past month. As of now, Roblox holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

