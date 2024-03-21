Roblox (RBLX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $37.69, demonstrating a -0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the online gaming platform witnessed a loss of 7.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roblox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.54, signifying a 22.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $930.43 million, indicating a 20.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.10 per share and revenue of $4.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.3% and +20.08%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Roblox boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.