Roblox (RBLX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $72.14, demonstrating a -2.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.48%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.07 billion, indicating a 52.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.57 per share and a revenue of $6.63 billion, indicating changes of -9.03% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.05% increase. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.