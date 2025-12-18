Roblox (RBLX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $83.91, demonstrating a -2.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Shares of the online gaming platform witnessed a loss of 11.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.5, marking a 51.52% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.07 billion, up 52.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $6.64 billion, which would represent changes of -10.42% and +51.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

