Roblox (RBLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.70, changing hands as high as $42.20 per share. Roblox Corp shares are currently trading up about 17.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBLX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.88 per share, with $47.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.35.

