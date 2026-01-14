Roblox (RBLX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $82.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.28% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

The online gaming platform's stock has dropped by 3.02% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.5, showcasing a 51.52% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.07 billion, reflecting a 52.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $6.64 billion, representing changes of -10.42% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Roblox. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

