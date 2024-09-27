Roblox (RBLX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $44.18, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The online gaming platform's stock has climbed by 2.98% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 21.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.97% and +19.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. As of now, Roblox holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

