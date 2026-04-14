Roblox (RBLX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest close session, Roblox (RBLX) was up +1.11% at $58.30. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 2.55% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roblox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, down 34.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 43.32% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.61 per share and a revenue of $8.44 billion, indicating changes of -4.55% and +24.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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