Roblox (RBLX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Roblox (RBLX) ended the recent trading session at $59.09, demonstrating a +0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Shares of the online gaming platform have appreciated by 5.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.41, showcasing a 4.65% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.14 billion, reflecting a 23.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.48 per share and a revenue of $5.29 billion, signifying shifts of -2.78% and +21.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. Roblox presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

