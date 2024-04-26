Roblox (RBLX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $36.01, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

The online gaming platform's shares have seen a decrease of 6.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 9, 2024. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.45%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $931.05 million, indicating a 20.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.09 per share and revenue of $4.23 billion, indicating changes of -11.76% and +20.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.52% increase. At present, Roblox boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.