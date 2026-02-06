Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Roblox (RBLX) reported revenue of $2.22 billion, up 63.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +7.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Bookings : $2.22 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $2.22 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAUs) : 144 million compared to the 141.31 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 144 million compared to the 141.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total Hours Engaged : 35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of 33.91 billion.

: 35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of 33.91 billion. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW : 43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42.53 million.

: 43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42.53 million. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC : 43 million versus 44.26 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 43 million versus 44.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada : 24 million compared to the 23.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 24 million compared to the 23.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 34 million compared to the 33.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Roblox have returned -18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

