Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Roblox (RBLX) reported revenue of $780.69 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.46, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785.01 million, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Bookings : $780.69 million compared to the $783.83 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $780.69 million compared to the $783.83 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) : 65500 thousand compared to the 66537 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 65500 thousand compared to the 66537 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC : 15500 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14964.33 thousand.

: 15500 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14964.33 thousand. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW : 17700 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17793.67 thousand.

: 17700 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17793.67 thousand. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada : 14200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14539.33 thousand.

: 14200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14539.33 thousand. Total Hours Engaged : 14000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14654.36 thousand.

: 14000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14654.36 thousand. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 18200 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18824.67 thousand.

Shares of Roblox have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

