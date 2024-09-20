Roblox (RBLX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Roblox (RBLX) closed the latest trading day at $46.03, indicating a -0.58% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The the stock of online gaming platform has risen by 6.78% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Roblox will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 21.19% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, representing changes of +14.97% and +19.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Roblox possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

