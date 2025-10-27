Roblox (RBLX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roblox (RBLX) will report quarterly loss of -$0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 43.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 50.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roblox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Bookings' to reach $1.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.13 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' will reach 122.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Hours Engaged' should come in at 29.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.70 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' will reach 33.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' at 38.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' to come in at 22.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' reaching 26.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Roblox have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

