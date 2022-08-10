Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Roblox RBLX reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 30 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.43%. The company had reported a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues increased 30% year over year to $591.2 million, attributed to the company’s efforts to optimize long-term retention and engagement among consumers. The consensus mark for revenues was pegged at 635 million.



Net bookings decreased 4% year over year to $639.9 million, down from $665.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Roblox Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Roblox Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote

User Base Details

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 52.2 million, an increase of 21% year over year, driven by an overall increase in engagement on the Roblox platform.



DAUs in the 13 years and above demographic grew 30% in the second quarter compared with 13% for those under the age of 13 years.



Hours Engaged were 11.3 billion, up 16% year over year. Average Bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $12.25, down 21% year over year.

Operating Details

Developer exchange fees in the second quarter shot up by 10%, reaching $143.1 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses rose 41% year over year to $106.8 million.



Research & development and sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were up 69.7% and 39.6% year over year to $211.7 million and $26.5 million, respectively. General & administrative expenses declined 19.5% year over year to $78.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $54.6 million, down 69.7% from the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, Roblox had cash, cash equivalents of $3.07 billion compared with $3.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2022 was $26.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $191.2 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was $156.4 million.



Free cash outflow was $57.3 million in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter’s free cash flow of $104.7 million and the year-ago quarter’s level of $168.1 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Roblox carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are DouYu International DOYU, Enthusiast Gaming EGLX and Genasys GNSS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



DouYu International is down 55.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s decline of 31.8% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 30.1%.



Enthusiast Gaming shares are down 34% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s decline of 31.8% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 30.1%.



Genasys shares are down 13.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry’s decline of 10.8% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 30.1%.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.