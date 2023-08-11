Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Roblox RBLX reported a second-quarter 2023 loss of 46 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues increased 15.14% year over year to $680.76 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $785 million.



Net bookings jumped 23% year over year to $780.6 million from $639.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

User Base Details

Average Daily Active Users were 65.5 million, which increased 25% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.56%.



Hours Engaged were 14 billion, up 24% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.47%.

Operating Details

Developer exchange fees in the second quarter rose 16% year over year, reaching $165.8 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses shot up by 24% year over year to $132.5 million.



Research & development and general & administrative expenses were up 48.9% and 22.3% year over year to $315.3 million and $96.1 million, respectively. Sales & marketing expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $30.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $37.8 million, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Roblox had cash and cash equivalents of $520.3 million compared with $828.1 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2023 was negative $28.4 million against the year-ago quarter’s level of $26.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was negative $269.9 million.

