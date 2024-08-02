Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Roblox RBLX reported second-quarter 2024 loss of 32 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues increased 22.3% year over year to $955.18 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $897 million.



Net bookings jumped 22% year over year to $955.2 million, which increased from $780.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.26%.

User Base Details

Average Daily Active Users were 79.5 million, which increased 21% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.07%.



Hours Engaged were 17.4 billion, up 24% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.59%.

Operating Details

Developer exchange fees in the second quarter rose 25.6% year over year, reaching $208.3 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses decreased 1.8% year over year to $221.1 million.



Research & development and general & administrative expenses were up 14.7% and 9.8% year over year to $361.6 million and $105.62 million, respectively. Sales & marketing expenses increased 19.7% year over year to $36.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $66.5 million against a negative $49 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Roblox had cash and cash equivalents of $966.4 million compared with $866.4 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2024 was $151.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $28.4 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was negative $238.9 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, RBLX expects revenues in the band of $860-$885 million and adjusted EBITDA between $22 million and $42 million. Net bookings are expected between $1 billion and $1.025 billion.



For full-year 2024, Roblox expects revenues in the range of $3.49-$3.54 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $92 million and $132 million.



The company expects net bookings for the fiscal year between $4.18 billion and $4.23 billion.



Free cash flow is estimated in the band of $505-$535 million.

