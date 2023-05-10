Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roblox (RBLX) reported $773.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $764.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Bookings : $773.82 million versus $761.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $773.82 million versus $761.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAUs) : 66100 thousand versus 65343.84 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 66100 thousand versus 65343.84 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC : 14900 thousand compared to the 15241.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14900 thousand compared to the 15241.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW : 17900 thousand compared to the 17038.79 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17900 thousand compared to the 17038.79 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada : 14300 thousand compared to the 14569.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14300 thousand compared to the 14569.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total Hours Engaged : 14500 thousand compared to the 14307.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14500 thousand compared to the 14307.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 19000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18242 thousand.

Shares of Roblox have returned -21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.