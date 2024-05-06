Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roblox (RBLX) will report quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $931.05 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roblox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bookings' of $930.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $773.82 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' to reach 78,341.25 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66,100 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Hours Engaged' will reach 17,003.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,500 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' at 20,560.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,900 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' should come in at 18,400.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,900 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' to come in at 16,505.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,300 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' reaching 22,420.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,000 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>



Shares of Roblox have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RBLX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.