Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Roblox RBLX reported a loss of 27 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.57%. The company had reported a loss of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues increased 38.8% year over year to $537.13 million but missed the consensus mark by 1.88%. The year-over-year upside can be attributed to the company’s efforts to optimize long-term retention and engagement among consumers.
Net bookings declined 3.2% year over year to $631.21 million, down from $652.25 million in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue by Geography
United States and Canada revenues (66% of total revenues) were up 34.8% year over year to $356.66 million.
Europe revenues (18% of total revenues), on a reported basis, increased 36.6% year over year to $99.2 million.
Revenues in Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand (9% of total revenues) were up 62.4% year over year, at $45.99 million.
Revenues in the rest of the world (7% of total revenues) rose 63.7% year over year to $35.29 million.
Roblox Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Roblox Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote
User Base Details
Daily paying users increased roughly from 675,000 to approximately 685,000 in the first quarter. Monetization per daily paying user declined 5% year over year in the reported quarter, mainly offset by an elevated COVID-19 impact in 2021.
In the first quarter, average daily active users (DAUs) were 54.1 million, up 28% year over year, driven by the overall increase in engagement on the Roblox platform.
In the reported quarter, DAUs in India were up 160% year over year. Japan saw three times relative growth in DAUs, reaching 183,000 in the first quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Hours engaged were up 22% year over year, reaching 11.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating Details
Developer exchange fees in the first quarter shot up by 23.7%, reaching $147.12 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses rose 50.2% year over year to $141.36 million.
Research & development and sales & marketing expenses were up 83.9% and 45.5% year over year to $177.8 million and $29.1 million, respectively. General & administrative expenses declined 38.8% year over year to $57.8 million.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $67.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $190.2 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2022, Roblox had cash and cash equivalents of $3.13 billion compared with $3 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.
Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2022 was $156.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $164.5 million. The cash flow provided by operating activities in the previous quarter was $122.2 million.
Free cash flow was $104.7 million in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter’s free cash inflow of $77.3 million and the year-ago quarter’s level of $142.1 million.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Roblox carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
RBLX shares are down 76.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s plunge of 41.5% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 31.9%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Aaron’s AAN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NeoGames NGMS and WillScot Mobile Mini WSC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aaron’s shares are down 22.6% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry’s decline of 22.6% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 31.9%.
NeoGames shares are down 57.2% in the year-to-date period against the Gaming industry’s decline of 41.6% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 31.9%.
WillScot Mobile Mini shares are down 18% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Furniture industry’s decline of 19.6% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 31.9%.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Free Stock Analysis Report
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Roblox Corporation (RBLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.