Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Roblox RBLX reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 44 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.76%. The company had reported a loss of 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3% but increased 22% year over year to $655.3 million while being focused on innovation and burning almost no cash.



Net bookings jumped 23% year over year to $773.8 million from $629.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

User Base Details

Average Daily Active Users were 66.1 million, which increased 22% year over year.



Money flowing to the developer community increased 24% year over year to $182 million in first-quarter.



Hours Engaged were 14.5 billion, up 23% year over year. The 13-and-up segment increased 31% year over year, which is the target market for future growth.

Operating Details

Developer exchange fees in the first quarter rose 24% year over year, reaching $182.4 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses shot up by 49.3% year over year to $211.04 million.



Research & development and general & administrative expenses were up 55% and 68.9% year over year to $275.5 million and $97.5 million, respectively. Sales & marketing expenses decreased 8.1% year over year to $26.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $53.1 million, down 21.8% from the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Roblox had cash and cash equivalents of $828.1 million compared with $2.97 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2023 was negative $269.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of negative $162 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was $119.2 million.

