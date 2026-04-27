Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Roblox (RBLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.73 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roblox metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Bookings' stands at $1.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' will reach 145.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Hours Engaged' should arrive at 34.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.70 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' at 44.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' to come in at 44.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.30 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' to reach 24.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' reaching 34.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.60 million.

Over the past month, Roblox shares have recorded returns of +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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