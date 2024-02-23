Roblox (RBLX) Price Target Increased by 13.87% to 50.01

The average one-year price target for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has been revised to 50.01 / share. This is an increase of 13.87% from the prior estimate of 43.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.63% from the latest reported closing price of 41.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1065 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.44%, a decrease of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 464,397K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 48,927K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,210K shares, representing a decrease of 23.06%.

Baillie Gifford holds 27,739K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,146K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 35.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,032K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,392K shares, representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 13,289K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,254K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 48.88% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,906K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

