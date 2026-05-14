Roblox (RBLX) Price Target Decreased by 32.87% to 68.25

The average one-year price target for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has been revised to $68.25 / share. This is a decrease of 32.87% from the prior estimate of $101.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $175.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.65% from the latest reported closing price of $41.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an decrease of 564 owner(s) or 38.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.23%, an increase of 62.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 577,413K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 30,601K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 29,177K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,953K shares , representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 28,553K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 22,473K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares , representing an increase of 45.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,423K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,544K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 68.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.