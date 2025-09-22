Roblox (RBLX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $136.84, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.7%.

The stock of online gaming platform has risen by 15.03% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roblox in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.92%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating a 44.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.71 per share and a revenue of $5.98 billion, representing changes of -18.75% and +36.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

