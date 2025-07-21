Is Roblox (RBLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Roblox (RBLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Roblox is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RBLX has gained about 115.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.6% on average. As we can see, Roblox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Roku (ROKU). The stock is up 25.5% year-to-date.

In Roku's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Roblox is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19% so far this year, so RBLX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Roku falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.8%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Roblox and Roku as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

