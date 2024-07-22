Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $41, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

Shares of the online gaming platform witnessed a gain of 12.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.38, showcasing a 17.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $886.27 million, indicating a 13.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion, which would represent changes of +10.7% and +15.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.